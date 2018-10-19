Church provides daily meals for residents in Mitchell County

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - One Mitchell County church has opened up all week to provide meals for 200 storm victims each day, but the church is looking to help more.
Holy Grounds International Ministries has partnered with the City of Camilla to feed families hot meals as a local distribution center.
The church has been serving meals donated by the Red Cross since Wednesday and will continue everyday until next Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Organizers said they also need donations from the community to continue their mission.
“This storm has affected their lives and we’re just trying to reach out to the community to try and make a positive difference. If I had to say to say, I would say put a band-aid or a comfort place for the thing they’re experiencing that’s out of their control,” said Cherinda Spicer, Outreach Coordinator for Holy Grounds International Ministries.
The outreach coordinator said after each meal, they will go out to neighborhoods to bring food to storm victims.
Next week they plan to help people fill out FEMA applications for storm recovery.
