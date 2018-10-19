Buck stuck in tree freed by wildlife officials

BILLINGS, MT (CNN/RNN) – Ken Ostrom called Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (MFWP) when he saw a young buck struggling to get free in his front yard.
One of the deer’s antlers was wedged between a couple of trees and he couldn’t break loose.
An employee with MFWP knew just what to do. He pulled out a cordless reciprocating saw and took off the end of the deer’s antlers.
Soon the buck was free and bounding away.
Ostrom said he was happy to see the animal freed.
“I just like wildlife,” he said. “I'm not a hunter. I'd rather watch them than shoot them."
Drew Henry with MWFP said the deer will be just fine but might have some issues during mating season.
“He's probably going to have a tougher year in terms of meeting the ladies with only one antler fighting for him, but I think he's going to be just fine," Henry said.
Wildlife officials say bucks need their antlers to show physical prowess and to fight other males to breed.
