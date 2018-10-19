ATC plans reduction in staff

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Technical College is planning a reduction in force this month due to flat enrollment with a decline in credit hours earned.
The college saw growth only in its dual enrollment program.
The dual enrollment program only averages three to six credit hours versus a full-time student who averages 12 to 15 credit hours.
Plans are in place for the next fiscal year to increase student credit hours through compressed schedules.
Officials at the college said in a release that they "are striving to live up to the obligations of Southwest Georgia workforce development.”
The college said it will affect positions at the college and plans on reducing cost in various departments.
