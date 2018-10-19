ATC announces ‘Reduction in Force’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Technical College announced Friday that the school is planning a Reduction in Force (RIF) this month.
The ‘RIF’ is planned for this month, because of flat enrollment, with a decline in credit hours earned the release said. The college had to implement this plan to ensure a balanced budget, officials said.
The college has seen growth only in dual enrollment, where students average just 3-6 credit hours per term, versus normal full-time credit enrollment students, which average 12 to 15 credit hours.
Plans are in place for the next fiscal year, to increase student credit hours through compressed schedules, allowing students to keep their educational training on track and be readily available for the workforce, as well as resolve the full time student ratio.
“Albany Technical College is striving to live up to the obligations of Southwest Georgia workforce development by being good agents of our state funds,” said Dr. Anthony O. Parker, President of ATC. “Workforce demands change and there is a constant repositioning that gives us a better opportunity to respond to those needs.”
Parker said the RIF would affect three positions – one full-time faculty position, and two fulltime staff positions. The College will also be eliminating one full time faculty position, and 11 currently vacant positions. Five of those were full time faculty, and six were full time staff.
The college has also completed a comprehensive review of all part-time faculty and staff and operational budgets and will be reducing costs in various departments.
