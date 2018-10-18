Yard sale sign posted in Valdosta raises safety concerns

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - It’s common knowledge that it is illegal to park in front of a fire hydrant, right? Well, what about putting a sign on one?
A yard sale in Valdosta could have potentially slowed down the process of saving a life.
A fire hydrant is garnering a lot of attention from the Valdosta Fire Department.
Lieutenant Jeff Talley was driving past the corner of Hill Avenue and Ray Lane when he noticed that someone had taped a “yard sale” sign onto the hydrant.
“Take few seconds to think, maybe this may not be the best place to put it," said Talley.
As an employee of the fire department, Talley saw the sign and immediately realized that it was a safety concern.
“You’re not supposed to have anything blocking those to provide us immediate access to it in case we have an emergency response to that location," said Talley.
Talley said that this could have slowed down their response time if a fire would have broken out because they may not have been able to see the hydrant.
“Say that it was 3 o’clock in the morning and we couldn’t see that hydrant. We might bypass it and end up going to the next hydrant which could be as far as 100, 200, 300 feet away," explained Talley.
Talley thought it was the perfect time to explain the importance to the public.
“It’s not appropriate to put yard sale signs or other issues like that on hydrants, simply for a safety standpoint," said Talley.
So of course, they took the sign down.
“We put it down by the hydrant, just in case they came and saw that their sign was down, they would get the idea," Talley said.
He said that in hindsight, the sign was pretty funny.
“I’ve been here 18 years and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen something like that. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something new comes up," said Talley.
The fire department said that it was just a simple mistake and they just took the sign down because they are not looking to give out citations.
They do want to remind everyone that the access to those hydrants saves lives.
