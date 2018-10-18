Valdosta man arrested for throwing brick at someone

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - About 2:30 pm, Wednesday, October 17, Valdosta Police went to the 100 block of North Toombs Street about a fight. Officers said that a man was holding Fernandell Clark on the ground.
Several witnesses reported that Clark had allegedly caused a disturbance the previous day downtown, and approached the witnesses again.
The victim, a male acquaintance of the witnesses, approached Clark regarding his behavior, and they said that that Clark attempted to punch him, and ran off.
They said he came back with a brick, and threw it at the man. VPD said the victim tackled Clark and held him until officers arrived.
Clark was taken in custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail and faces an aggravated assault charge.
“The Valdosta Police Department commends the victim in this case for assisting law enforcement in subduing the offender in this case before he could harm anyone else. VPD also recognizes the witnesses in this case in providing officers with valuable testimony of what occurred,” said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.
