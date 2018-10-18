Valdosta Fire Department to host post-Michael blood drive

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In the aftermath of a major natural disaster, it is common for donated blood to reach dangerously low levels.
The City of Valdosta is doing all it can to combat the blood supply shortage in the area.
On Thursday, the Valdosta Fire Department will be sponsoring a blood drive to replenish the city’s blood supply.
They are encouraging everyone to give blood and help save lives.
“This is also a way that people can give back after the storm so we’re encouraging residents or anybody who wants to stop by if they’re in town for the day and they’re able to give blood. It takes about 15 minutes and this is a way that you can give back after Hurricane Michael," said City Spokesperson Ashlyn Becton.
The drive will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station #1, near the corner of Oak Street and West Savannah Avenue.
Officials want to remind everyone that giving blood can save up to three lives.
