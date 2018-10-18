Terrell Co. holds presser after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday, city officials in Dawson met to make sure they’re continuing to help with the aftermath Hurricane Michael left in its path.
They talked about resources being brought into the town. That includes the Georgia Baptist Convention and Samaritan Purse.
They've brought showers and a laundromat for people to use.
While all Dawson residents have power now, city leaders hope the showers and laundromats will help those living in poverty in this tough time.
It's all free to the people of Dawson.
City Manager Barney Parnacott said that this is huge for Dawson. He said he wants the community to know they are doing everything they can to help the residents in the town.
“A trailer set up for washing, washing machines and dryers. Another trailer set up with shower units where people can take baths and they are setting up Red Cross food delivery so check with these people at First Baptist Church on Church Street here in Dawson and see what they have to offer," said Parnacott.
Parnacott said the Red Cross will be in town on Thursday giving out hot meals for citizens.
Officials said they are still working on an exact location of where that will be.
