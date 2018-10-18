SGMC considers major change

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - One hospital in South Georgia could be looking at major changes.
The Hospital Authority of South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) in Valdosta held a meeting on Wednesday and spoke about the possibility of corporate restructuring.
SGMC has recently dealt with some controversy involving the former CEO, and this could possibly mean a change in leadership at the hospital.
The hospital authority would lease its current assets to a non-profit organization.
“A Lot of our hospitals in this area have already restructured or are in the process of restructuring. So, we just want to explore the possibility of whether or not it would be beneficial to South Georgia Medical Center," said Hospital Authority Chairmen Sam Allen.
Allen also said that the process could make the hospital more competitive.
If SGMC does work with a non-profit organization, the group would create its own board and include at least one current SGMC board member.
The authority has not made any decisions regarding this idea.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.