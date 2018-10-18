Reward offered in Randolph firearms burglary

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), are asking for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole 27 firearms from Pawn Starzz in Cuthbert.
The ATF is offering a reward up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward up to $10,000.
“We take this crime very seriously,” said ATF Agent Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible."
This theft of firearms occurred on October 2, 2018, from Pawn Starzz on West Dawson Street, in Cuthbert.
The guns pose a potential danger to citizens, communities, and quality of life, and ATF wants the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for this crime.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.