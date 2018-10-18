Player of the Week (10/17/18): Mathews Ivey steals the show

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mathews Ivey and the Eagles had themselves a day Saturday afternoon as Ivey helped lead the Eagles to victory and that’s why he’s the WALB Player of the Week.
Mathews Ivey and the Eagles took care of business Saturday night.
The Eagles took on Crisp Academy and that’s where Ivey had an interception early in the first quarter to help the Eagles push ahead of the Wildcats.
Ivey would go on to score the touchdown the very next play.
He finished the game with 2 receptions for 43 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 tackles, with 2 assist and 1 interception in the Eagles 32-18 victory.
Ivey said he can’t wait to see what challenges lie ahead.
“I think our confidence is at a all time high right now," said Ivey. “Rolling into the with Westwood and SGA being our big rivals, I think we’re going to have good games against them.”
The Terrell Academy Eagles will face off against the Westwood Wildcats October 26th at 7 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.