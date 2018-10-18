PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/10/18): Curry sizzles on senior night

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It's week 10 now, but Hurricane Michael halted us honoring our week 8 player of the week.
Sherwood Christian’s Ketavion Curry was a world-beater for the Eagles their last time out.
And it’s never too late to honor something great.
Curry ran for 187 yards and passed for another 144.
It attributed to Sherwood's 80-39 win over Fullington on senior night.
Curry scored 3 total touchdowns in the victory October 5th.
The dual threat QB shined bright, but says it was the supporting cast that helped lift him to a new level.
“Everything was clicking," said Curry.
"The line was pushing, the receivers were catching the ball, the running back was running hard so my job was easy. Just hand the ball off, throw it to the receivers they were making plays.”
80 points in the most in school history.
The Eagles will look to duplicate that effort Friday night at Covenant as they look to make a push for the playoffs.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.