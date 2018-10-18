Weekend front brings wetter and much cooler weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather tranquil but seasonably cool and dry the rest of the week. Lows drop into the low 60s and highs mid-upper 70s. Expect lower humidity, sunshine with increasing clouds Thursday into Friday.
For the weekend, the next cold front arrives with a seasonably active weather pattern. Showers with a few thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Much drier and cooler Sunday as a modified Canadian airmass arrives. Temps drop another 10 degrees with lows in the upper 40s low 50s and highs low 70s into early week. Rain chances creep back into midweek.
