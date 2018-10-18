Local State of Emergency extended for Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners issued a declaration on Wednesday that extended the local State of Emergency for the county.
In the release, it explained the local State of Emergency was originally declared on Oct. 9 and was set to expire on Oct. 16.
It continues to explain the extent of damage caused by Hurricane Michael when it hit Dougherty County last week.
Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage throughout Dougherty County. Although the hurricane has passed, there are countless destroyed and heavily damaged homes and businesses, thousands of citizens without power, spoiled food supplies, and tremendous damage to infrastructure. These challenges amongst many others have created an environment that poses a significant danger to public health, welfare and property. - Dougherty County Declaration
Then the declaration mentions President Donald Trump’s Federal Emergency Declaration which included Dougherty Co. and that the area had already gone through two devastating natural disasters last year in January.
Finally, the declaration explains that because people are still recovering from January 2017′s storms and now the county is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the Dougherty County Commission has declared that a Local State of Emergency still exists and the State of Emergnecy will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26.
