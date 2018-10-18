Israel's Supreme Court overturns deportation of US student

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, American Lara Alqasem sits in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lawyers for Alqasem who was denied entry to Israel because of alleged support for a boycott campaign say the Supreme Court has accepted her appeal and will allow her study at Hebrew University, where she had been registered for classes. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File) (Sebastian Scheiner)