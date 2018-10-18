How to get food stamps

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Approximately 12,000 people in Dougherty County are receiving food stamps, and after Hurricane Michael many are concerned if their benefits will continue.
The interim director said they went ahead and released the October benefits early.
But if you already received food stamps and all of your food went bad because of power loss for more than four hours, you can go to the Albany DFCS office and get replacement benefits.
Over the last few days the office has seen more than 1,000 people who needed this assistance.
Officials said if you live in a different county, you can still come to the office in Dougherty County and receive these benefits if you are already in the program.
“You don’t have to go to the office where you live, go to any DFCS office and we have folks there who are actively helping our citizens fill out the necessary forms," said Tom Rawlings, Director.
If people have additional questions the can call their call center at 877-423-4746.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.