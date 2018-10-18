Haven Brady Jr. gets set to represent team USA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Haven Brady Jr. continues to make his presence known in the boxing community.
Now, he is preparing for the journey of a lifetime.
Brady is getting ready to represent team USA in a boxing tournament in Canada November 17th.
Haven was chosen after the first annual put down the guns and pick up the gloves boxing tournament last month after Brady took down the number 2 boxer in the nation in 119, Michael Dawson Jr.
The Vice President of USA Boxing, DJ Walton, saw Haven’s victory and knew he had to have him on team USA.
Haven is now preparing for this opportunity and is ready to put Albany on the map.
“Putting Albany, Albany is a small city," said Brady, 'where many people don’t come to Albany or know about Albany. So, with a different sports and putting Albany on the map, you know, knowing i’m from Albany and my city representing me.”
Haven Brady Jr. will be fighting in a few tournament before team USA.
Brady will also be competing for the national title later in the year.
