Generator stolen from West Albany home

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia family says their health could be in jeopardy after their generator powering their home was stolen.
Benji Harris borrowed a generator from his employer to power his home while his family was without electricity.
Harris has a cancer patient and a lupus patient staying with him. He says the people and their medications have to stay cool.
Because of the theft, he is scrambling trying to figure out what to do next.
“Now it’s gone and I’m out money and he’s out, I have to pay him back somehow,” said Harris.
Albany Police say they have seen many generator thefts since the hurricane. They recommend securing the generator and recording it’s identification numbers.
The stolen generator was a yellow Dewalt 7000 watt generator with a missing right foot.
Harris has filed a police report. If you have any information about the stolen generator, please contact the Albany Police Department.
