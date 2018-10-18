Forestry commission resumes burn permits in all but 6 GA counties

(WALB) - The Georgia Forestry Commission announced Wednesday that it has resumed issuing all types of burn permits in all but six Georgia counties that were declared disaster areas.
Those six counties where the GFC is still not issuing permits are Baker, Decatur, Early, Miller, Mitchell and Seminole counties.
Prescribed and land clearing burning permits are still suspended in those counties, because the GFC said the conditions haven’t improved enough to begin those types of burns.
However, to help with clean-up, the GFC said it will allow the burning of hand-piled natural vegetation, with proper notification to the GFC of intent to burn.
Officials said smoke management is still a concern in all counties.
They want people to stay aware of where their smoke may be drifting.
To get a burn permit, click here or call 1-877-OK2-BURN.
The GFC said Wednesday that it still had 10 strike teams working to clear debris, deliver supplies and help with logistics.
