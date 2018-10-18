FEMA assistance now available for Lee County

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Residents in Lee County can now apply for FEMA assistance.
This weekend, FEMA representatives will be at the Century Fire Station, located at 934 US Hwy 19 S, to provide guidance and assistance to citizens who have storm damage.
They will also be there to answer any questions you might have.
“We will be doing some door to door, that’s our main goal, to get out in the community, reach out to those folks that are affected," said Martha Cooley with FEMA.
The schedule will be as follows:
- Friday, October 19: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 20: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 21: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
