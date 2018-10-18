Farmers and schools attend day two of Sunbelt Ag Expo

Moultrie, GA (WALB) - Wednesday marked day two of the annual Sunbelt Agriculture Exposition, where thousands of people came from all across the country to learn from the experts.
Some machines out here on the 600-acre farm have yet to hit the market. But, dozens of companies bring their latest products to the Sunbelt Ag Expo to get feedback from the farmers and growers they’re trying to sell to.
Shannon Pickering, the Market Development Manager for Blue River Technology said their product is still years away from being on the market. But he said they brought it because of the level of exposure the show offers.
Pickering said it’s the best way to make sure the machine they’re building is ideal and realistic to the everyday farmer. He said their latest technology uses computer vision systems to precisely spray weeds that grow around crops.
“We’re basically going through and allowing the machine to spray only where the weeds are. So, it visualizes every plant in the field and only sprays where the weeds are,” explained Pickering.
Pickering said that this equipment is revolutionary for farmers because the only product similar to this uses a broad spray technology. That means the chemicals used to kill the weeds are also sprayed on the crops.
With their product, there are cameras lined across the sprayers that quickly read where the weed is so they only spray it.
Pickering said getting to hear input from farmers was a great learning experience.
Hundreds of students from across Southwest Georgia filed out of their school buses first thing Wednesday morning for the show and for the chance to see live seminars and demonstrations like Pickering’s.
So, they got the chance to explore all 700 acres and get hands-on experience from the more than 1,000 exhibitors at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.
Many students are members of the Future Farmers of America, and like Julia Martin, they said this is a great opportunity to get real-life exposure from those already working in the industry.
“We’re really excited to see the animals. We actually walked over this way because we wanted to see the livestock over there. We also wanted to check out the cool machinery,” said Martin.
Martin and her friends said this is their first time coming to the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo show.
And, students like Emma Whisler said they’re excited because it gave them the chance to learn more about what they’re studying in school, and allowed them to see if this is a career they’d like to pursue.
“Kind of to learn about more of the farming experience and how they do their job,” said Whisler.
Any student that was at the show on Wednesday had to specifically sign-up to be a part of the event. Many of them like Martin and Whisler are members of the FFA and said this was the best way to see the different types of careers that are available to them in the industry.
