Fall-like weather continues into Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - For the rest of this afternoon, sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees.
This evening, the dry weather continues as temperatures slide into the mid to upper 60s by midnight. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s.
Another beautiful fall day is headed our way to wrap up the work week.
Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected for your Friday.
Rain coverage increases by Saturday as another cold front pushes through the area. Ahead of it, temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain coverage is 50 percent.
Behind the front, much cooler air for Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.
