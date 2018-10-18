Emergency officials warn of generator safety after two incidents

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County EMA reported Wednesday that citizens have had at least two potentially dangerous incidents involving generators following Hurricane Michael.
On the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, emergency leaders posted a warning and some generator safety tips.
The post reported two generator incidents in the county: one involving carbon monoxide and the other catching fire while refueling.
The EMA shared some safety tips for those still using generators while their power is out.
Never run a generator in an enclosed space or indoors.
Secure your generator to your property.
Don't attempt to backfeed your house.
Before refueling, turn off a gas-powered generator and let it cool.
Store gasoline safely.
Use a heavy duty cord.
The EMA reported Wednesday evening that there are still some people in Crisp County without power, but officials said the power commission still had crews working hard to get the outage number down to zero.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.