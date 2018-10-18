Dougherty Co. curfew ends, state of emergency remains

“Extending the State of Emergency is a critical next step as many citizens still remain without power and people deal with the extensive damage to their homes and livelihoods,” said Cohilas. “The combined efforts of our first responders, county and city workers, emergency disaster agencies and community volunteers is a tremendously positive sign that we will recover from this devastating Hurricane. But, we need to keep people safe, and we need a great deal of outside resources. Extending the State of Emergency allows us to do both.”