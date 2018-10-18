Churches help Albany community after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany churches and their pastors worked together to give free food and clothing to storm victims on Wednesday after Hurricane Michael.
Also, World Vision and Fellowship Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia were a part of the event.
People were lined up out the door of the church facility as they were treated to free food and clothing.
There are still people without power in the community. Some people said they lost everything during Hurricane Michael.
Pastor Mckinley Drake of Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church said that the organizers felt strongly about giving back and helping their neighbors.
“We know that people’s needs have escalated. We are just proud to be here to serve, help out and here to make sure that people get what they need during these times,” explained Drake.
The church group fed a total of 948 households on Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.