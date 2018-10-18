Army National Guard hands out free supplies in Baker County

BAKER CO., GA (WALB) - Some South Georgians are still waking up in the dark more than a week after Hurricane Michael devastated many cities and homes.
Many people want to help those in need, including the Army National Guard giving out free supplies in Baker County.
When natural disasters strike, the Army National Guard men and women want to help.
More than 40 guard members, located out of Augusta, were activated on Sunday to go to Cuthbert.
On Tuesday night the men and women got orders to relocate to Newton in Baker County.
As of 11 Wednesday morning, they’d handed out tarps, water, ice and meals ready to eat (MREs) to more than 100 vehicles that drove up and requested assistance, all at no charge.
“This is what we signed up to do. This is Georgia Army National Guard,” said Clifton Williams, a member of the National Guard. “This is my state, my people. You know it’s good to see, Georgia helping its own people. And it’s good to see a smile. You know if you can give someone a smile from what they went through, it’s a good day.”
Guard men and women are expected to be back at Baker County School on Thursday to give out more supplies to residents in need.
