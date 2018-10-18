Albany Harveys to permanently close

Southeastern Grocers will be permanently closing Harveys Supermarket no. 1625, located at 1032 W. Gordon Ave, Albany, GA. The timing and severity of this storm provided a difficult operational decision for us. In assessing the damage, costs and several other factors, we have made the difficult decision to not re-open this store (currently closed due to damage from Hurricane Michael). This decision was not made lightly. Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure.