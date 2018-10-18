Accidents up in first states to legalize marijuana

(CNN) – New research indicates automobile crashes are up 5 percent and insurance claim rates are up 6 percent in the first states that legalized the sale and recreational use of marijuana.
The number of accidents in Oregon, Colorado and Washington have all increased when compared to the neighboring states of Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute conducted the research.
The findings were presented at a law enforcement summit Thursday organized by the two groups.
Other states where marijuana is either decriminalized or allowed for medical use were not included in the study.
Five additional states and Washington, DC, allow the recreational use of marijuana for adults and medical marijuana is legal in another 22 states.
There are 15 more states that permit the use of specific cannabis products for designated medical conditions.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.