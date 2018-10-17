11 year old beauty queen donates to storm recovery

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - An 11-year-old beauty queen is stepping up in her community to make a difference.
Amelia Reed won the national title of America’s National Grace this past weekend, beating nearly 70 contestants.
She competed in interview, casual wear, fun fashion, and evening wear.
Reed was awarded $600 and when Hurricane Michael hit her hometown, she knew she wanted to give back to her community, donating half of her winnings to Lee County for storm recovery.
“I see houses and they are totally destroyed and they can’t even live in them anymore and I thought it would be so kind of me to give money to them and they can help,” said Reed.
Officials with the county said her money will go to good use.
