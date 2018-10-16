12-year-old Augusta boy electrocuted while playing football

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - A community is reeling and an investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing football Monday night at Bernie Ward Community Center.
Melquan Kwame Robinson’s friends called him “Duck” and they said he died doing what he loved. Playing football with the Trinity Elite Titans. Tuesday, many people walked through Fleming Park, shedding tears, bringing flowers, and remembering a life that was lost. “He had a never quit attitude. No matter how many times he took bumps, he took bruises. He got right back up," says family friend Don Clark.
Robinson climbed over a chain link fence to grab a football, a victim told deputies on the night of the incident. He was electrocuted while climbing back over the fence. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, a live wire was reportedly touching that fence. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Augusta where he was pronounced dead. Robinson’s body was taken to the GBI lab for an autopsy Tuesday.
At least 2 of his friends, an 11-year-old and 13-year-old, were also injured as they rushed to try save his life. Clark says, “Those young men went out there to try to help their friend. So they all are true testaments of what we all should aspire to be and do.”
It’s any parent’s worst nightmare and for parents like Antonio Allen, it hits close to home. He knew Melquan. And his son and nephews play sports on this same field. “It’s not unusual for a kid to be running and if they’re running too fast, they run off the play and touch the fence to stop them from running. This could have been any one of our kids.”
He said someone needs to step up and make sure nothing like this happens to another child. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.
The family has created a memorial fund on GoFundMe. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Fleming Park.
Augusta Recreation and Parks Department canceled games scheduled for Fleming Park for the remainder of the week. The remainder of the season will be moved to Diamond Lakes. They’ve also cancelled a game at Eisenhower Tuesday night.
