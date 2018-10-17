Worth Co. schools extend closures after hurricane

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Worth County Schools will not be opening its doors to students until Monday, October 22 due to the current conditions in the county.
There were minor damages to some of the schools in the county but nothing detrimental.
Officials say the biggest problem was the schools loosing power for an extended period.
The Worth County Superintendent said a quarter of their employees are still without power and some without water in their homes which is why they pushed back opening the schools.
“We just need to give our folks a little bit more time and get in a better position to come back to school,” said Bill Settle.
He said employees will be able to make up they days lost from the storm.
They do not plan on making up the time later in the year for students.
