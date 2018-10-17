Volunteers helping Mitchell Co. linemen

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - There are over four hundred linemen in Mitchell County helping to restore power.
With this many linemen in the county, people want to get together to help these linemen out as a way of saying thank you.
Volunteers have gathered at the Mitchell County EMC building to help feed the linemen that are out working.
They are cooking the lineman breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Volunteers are also washing the linemen's clothes.
One volunteer, Brett Tucker, says he heard that the EMC needed volunteers, so he brought his love for cooking to the county.
“This area of the state is certainly home. I come from Irwin County. This area is not unlike that area and you just want to help, That’s the primary reason for me being here,” said Tucker.
Tucker says they are always looking for more volunteers.
