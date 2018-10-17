Valdosta officials ask that small debris be put in plastic bags

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City of Valdosta Public Works Department is asking that residents put storm debris in plastic bags for pickup.
Officials are aware that all items may not fit in bags but are requesting that as much as possible be broken down and put into bags. This includes small sticks, straw, wood fiber and yard trash.
Officials said this could make storm debris pick up a lot faster.
“We’re having to take a pitchfork and a shovel. As you can imagine, if you come to a pile, it’s going to take a lot more time. If everything is already in a container, it’s a lot quicker process," said Anthony Musgrove, the superintendent of Public Works.
Musgrove said that most of the trash picked up is small enough to be put into bags. He said that having to get off the truck to gather it and get the small pieces slows the pickup process.
Overall, they are expecting storm debris clean up to last about two weeks.
