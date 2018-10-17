Temps trending downward as cooler air arrives

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A second day of record warmth Tuesday. Albany tied its long standing record high of 92 degrees set in 1925. All areas reached the low 90s probably for the last time for awhile. Temperatures drop as two cold fronts usher in cooler air. The first front slides through Wednesday with a slight chance of rain as highs only reach mid 80s. Behind the boundary northwest winds usher in a more seasonal airmass which drops highs into the 70s and lows into the 60s Thursday and Friday.
The next cold front pushes in Saturday with wetter and colder weather. A southerly flow briefly brings 80s back ahead of the boundary along with showers and isolated thunderstorms which quickly move through late Saturday. Sunday much colder air takes over sending highs into the low 70s and lows into the upper 40s low 50s. Autumn finally arrives this time to stay!
