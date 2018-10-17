SGMC looks for permanent CEO

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta is now looking for a permanent CEO.
About a month ago, the hospital authority shared that they would be looking to get an interim CEO to replace the current interim, Bill Forbes.
The group has determined that looking for a permanent CEO would be less troubling than looking for another interim and then looking for a permanent option.
“Listening to our staff, they were looking for some stability. We believe that hiring an interim and then hiring a permanent would just uproot the whole group," said Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen.
Allen said that the group decided to send out a request for a firm to conduct a search for the new CEO. He said that the group has already received applicants for the position.
According to the chairman, the hospital is looking to have someone in the position by January.
Officials are confident in their ability to find someone in that time frame.
