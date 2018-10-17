SGMC awaits accreditation feedback

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Following an official visit last week, one South Georgia hospital is awaiting feedback that may determine if the hospital loses its accreditation.
Last week, South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) was visited by three representatives of the Joint Commission. This group accredits and certifies thousands of hospitals across the country.
This visit came about a month after the group notified SGMC that it was in danger of losing its accreditation if certain issues were not addressed.
The Hospital Authority, nor the commission, have been able to provide us with what those issues were but the authority chairman said that they got to work to make some changes.
“We’re certainly confident that the items that they noted on their first visit have been corrected,” said Sam Allen, the hospital authority chairman.
Allen said the group surveyed the staff and hosted four public forums for the administrators and the authority.
One piece of feedback received from staff is that they are looking for stability.
The group will receive a written report with feedback from the commission by the end of next week.
