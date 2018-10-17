Salvation Army serves 12,000 meals in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Salvation Army officials said Hurricane Michael is one of the largest disaster relief operations they’ve responded to in quite some time.
They kick started their efforts in Albany on Monday with their mobile feeding units.
About 12,000 meals where distributed to homes in Albany.
The Albany Salvation Army location was filled with volunteers looking to help out those who were hit badly by Hurricane Michael.
WALB was told that the goal was to make sure residents without power or water got the assistance they needed.
“The other really important thing that we are focused on is emotional and spiritual care,” said Jeffery Jellets, the Salvation Army territorial disaster services coordinator. “This has been a traumatic event for a lot of different people. And so on top of providing that physical assistance, we are also providing that emotional boost to keep people going.”
Jellets also said that this operation will go on for weeks, if not months, but they are prepared to stay mobilized.
