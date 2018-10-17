Russian and Egyptian presidents meet to boost trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, foreground left, talk with local people during their meeting on embankment of the Olympic Park in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Egypt's president urged Russia on Tuesday to resume direct flights to Egyptian resorts as he discussed ways to bolster ties with Russian officials and lawmakers. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Alexei Druzhinin)