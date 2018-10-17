Not as hot and much drier

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Scattered clouds allowed some sunshine and near record warmth upper 80s low 90s this afternoon. There’s a slowly moving weak cold front across the region with showers and thunderstorms moving north along the boundary. For SWGA rain chances are slim with isolated activity likely through the evening.
As the front slowly sinks south it’ll be moisture starved therefore only isolated showers across SWGA Wednesday. However, a cooler air mass arrives behind the front dropping temperatures about 10 degrees Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.
The next cold front pushes in Saturday with wetter and colder weather. Briefly back into the 80s ahead of the boundary as showers and isolated thunderstorms quickly move through SWGA Saturday. For Sunday much colder as below average temperatures take over. Highs drop into the low 70s and lows into the upper 40s low 50s. Autumn finally arrives this time to stay!
