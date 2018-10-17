’Life after death’: Recipient of fallen officer’s kidney surprises officer’s mother

MUST WATCH: Many of you know, GSW campus safety officer Jody Smith was an organ donor when he was tragically killed in the line of duty, in December 2016. Today, one of the recipients of his life-saving donation surprised Smith's mother, Sumter Co. Sheriff's Sgt. Sharron Johnson. WARNING: This is a tear jerker. It is so bittersweet to see something so amazing come out of such a dark event in the city of Americus. The Smarr and Smith Foundation Sumter County Sheriff's Office