Kelias Williams helping lead the way for Rams offense.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Kelias Williams helped lead the way for the Rams Sunday afternoon.
As the Rams headed up to Atlanta to face off against the undefeated Morehouse Tigers.
That’s where Williams and the Rams lit up the board as the Rams scored the most amount of points they have in a game for the 2018 season.
The Rams had 472 total yards of offense Sunday afternoon.
That's where ASU handed the Tigers their first loss of the season... and put up the most points against the Tigers... that Morehouse has had all season long.
But the big story is Sophomore quarterback standout Kelias Williams.
Who had a career day himself.
Racking up 254 yards on 16 of 18 passes Sunday afternoon, along with a rushing touchdown.
This was good enough to get Williams named as the Box-to-Row Player of the Week.
Williams said he thinks of this as a team accomplishment and is excited to see the road ahead.
“It’s a great feeling," said Williams. 'I feel we are just getting rolling. Like just getting started. I feel like we have much more and I can’t wait to see it.”
ASU will only be hosting their homecoming game this year, due to the hurricane.
That game is scheduled to start at 2 P.M. at Hugh Mills stadium.
