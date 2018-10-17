Homeowners advised to document all damage before removing debris

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thousands of homes are left devastated in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
But before you begin clearing the wreckage from the storm, it’s important you document all of the damage to your homes and cars.
Whole homes are now completely unlivable after Hurricane Michael swept through Albany.
“One of your biggest investments is your home, and you want to make sure it’s taken care of and protected,” said Steven Farner, a Property Adjuster with Georgia Farm Bureau.
And before you start to move storm debris from your house or car, take pictures.
“If you have a tree right on top of your house, that you know is blocking you in, it’s okay to move it as long as you’re documenting it and taking pictures of it,” said Farner.
Farner is working with a team to assess damage at about four thousand homes in the area. And after his third house of the day, he’s seen unthinkable damage.
“I’ve seen a lot of trees on houses, a lot of them unfortunately through a lot of houses, all the way through,” said Farner.
But he said documenting the damage isn’t the only thing homeowners should do.
“Be wary of who you trust with your repairs. You want to be comfortable with that person, don’t just pick the first person who rolls in from down the street. Do your homework on them,” Farner said.
Farner warns of people who will try and take advantage of others' vulnerability after a traumatic event like Michael, something another homeowner, Mary Jenkins, knows all too well.
“They just ask if you want their help, and you let them help. And sometimes they do it, but they don’t show up, they don’t show up to do the job,” said a homeowner, Mary Jenkins.
Jenkins warns of one important thing when dealing with debris or tree removal companies you may not be familiar with.
“Don’t give any money at the beginning, but if they do the job and come back, that’s okay.”
Farner said he and other adjusters will work here in Albany and the surrounding communities for as long as they’re needed.
Because of what Jenkins went through, city commissioners organizations and volunteers have gathered together to clean storm debris out of residents' yard.
She said she was approached by someone claiming to be a debris removal company who promised to clean her yard.
But they never showed, leaving her fallen trees and limbs.
Commissioner Jon Howard assembled a crew of volunteers and those with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to do the job others promised but never fulfilled.
“It’s wonderful. It means a whole lot to me because I didn’t know which way to turn you know. And thank God Albany is good for this. We’ve got good people in Albany, you know. And this is just wonderful,” said Jenkins.
Commissioner Howard and other volunteers are working to clear as many yards and help as many homeowners as possible.
