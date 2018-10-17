Have you seen this missing Crisp Co. man?

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help find a missing man.
According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, George Culpepper, 92, went missing around noon on Tuesday.
The post says Culpepper has dementia.
It also says he may be driving a silver 2010 Ford Escape.
Culpepper was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and brown loafers.
If you see him or think you may have seen him, you are asked to call Crisp County 911 immediately.
