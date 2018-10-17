Grand Jury returns ‘no bill’ in Brooks Co. teen’s shooting death

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - District Attorney Brad Shealy said Monday that he presented the case of the shooting death of Dakota Starling, 16, to a Brooks County Grand Jury as involuntary manslaughter at the beginning of October.
The grand jury, however, returned a “no bill,” meaning no formal charges will be filed in connection to Starling’s death.
WALB still does not have much information on how Starling was shot.
The GBI never released who pulled the trigger, whether it was accidental or any other details.
Starling was found shot to death at his home on Knotty Pine Drive off Highway 94 in Brooks County on July 31, according to the GBI.
As far as WALB has been told, no one had ever been formally charged in connection to his death.
WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information on Starling's death.
Shealy said on Monday that this ‘no bill’ is the end of Starling’s case.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.