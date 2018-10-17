Georgia congressman co-sponsors bill to fully fund President Trump’s border wall

(WALB) - A U.S. Representative from Georgia has co-sponsored a bill that would fully fund President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) said Tuesday that the wall is key when it comes to President Trump's border security plan.
Rep. Graves co-sponsored the "Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act."
It would give $23.4 billion to fully fund the proposed wall.
Rep. Graves pointed to a $1.6 billion down payment in last year’s government funding bill, saying this new piece of legislation adds to that money, giving all the resources necessary to construct the wall.
"Despite the claims of open-border Democrats, the wall will help keep criminal illegals out of the homeland, which will make our communities safer and more secure," Rep. Graves said in a statement.
The bill will appear on the U.S. House floor in November for a vote.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.