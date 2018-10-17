GBI requested to help in Moultrie death investigation

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate a death.
According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg, the GBI was requested by the Moultrie Police Department just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday to assist with a death investigation on 12th Street NW.
Steinberg said a female was found dead at a residence police responded to. He said the GBI is working with the police to determine what led to her death.
Her identity has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more details. We will provide updates as information comes in.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.