Heat begins to relax Today. Some morning fog greets you this morning. Highs range from the lower 80s northwest to near 90 southeast. Everyone cools off Tomorrow. Highs fall into the 70s and lows into the 60s. On Saturday a stronger cold front brings a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Much cooler air follows. Highs fall near 70s Sunday afternoon and low in the 40s by Monday morning.