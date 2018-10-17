Fall temps wrap up the week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A slow moving cold front moved through SWGA virtually on a quiet note Wednesday. Ahead of the boundary highs topper upper 80s low 90s for the last time this week. Behind the front northerly winds are ushering in drier and cooler air for the rest of the week. Lows drop into the low 60s and highs mid 70s. High pressure slides east keeping rain-free and more seasonal conditions to end the week.