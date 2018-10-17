Fall temps wrap up the week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A slow moving cold front moved through SWGA virtually on a quiet note Wednesday. Ahead of the boundary highs topper upper 80s low 90s for the last time this week. Behind the front northerly winds are ushering in drier and cooler air for the rest of the week. Lows drop into the low 60s and highs mid 70s. High pressure slides east keeping rain-free and more seasonal conditions to end the week.
For the weekend another cold front arrives with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday. The front quickly passes with rain ending late Saturday and an even colder air mass arriving Sunday.
This brings the coolest temperatures of the season so far. Lows drop into the upper 40s and highs low 70s to kick off the work-week. Readings will run near to slightly above average while a slight chance of rain returns early week.
