Dougherty Co. officials give update on Day 6 of recovery progress

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders continue to focus on getting the public their basic needs.
Officials held a press conference Tuesday giving an update about how recovery progress is going on.
Eighty-two percent of customers are with power and lineman are working around the clock to restore power.
We were able to receive the disaster presidential declaration, we now have access to individual assistance, but officials are asking everyone to register through FEMA.
This will allow us to go to Congress with all these numbers if we need additional assistance at a later time.
Tuesday morning Mayor Hubbard met with Vice President Pence to share the struggle Dougherty County is facing.
“Vice President promised us that he will not forget us down here,” said Hubbard.
The county’s goal over the next 48 hours is to have a warehouse and stockpile additional resources to distribute to those in the community who need it most.
The main distribution center is located at 2424 Sylvester Road.
