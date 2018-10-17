Dougherty Co. Commissioner to hold town hall for District 6 residents

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones is putting the people first during this recovery from Hurricane Michael.
He is holding a town hall meeting Wednesday evening for the residents of District 6 where he will update residents on how Mitchell EMC is on restoring power.
He will also have an updated list of all the places where food and water are available.
Jones said he is here to answer any questions residents may have because everyone needs to stick together.
“This is what’s going to have to happen because this is a slow process. This is the first time we’ve had this much devastation county and city wide,” said Jones.
The town hall meeting will be at the Government Center on Pine Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.
